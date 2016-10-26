Mayor of Granger resigns due to health complications

GRANGER, WA - Granger's city council meeting took a turn last night when the mayor decided to resign.

Reporter Haley Gibbs spoke with city leaders today and learned that Mayor Charles Wheaton just had surgery not too long ago for a detached retina, and since then, says he has found out about some other health complications.

Because of this, he feels he would not be able to serve the community as well as he should. He has served as mayor since the first of this year, and the city says he has accomplished a lot for their community and has always kept the people in mind...something they hope the next mayor does. They are very sad to see him go but they wish him the best.

For now, councilwoman Lilia Villarreal will take over for Wheaton until the council votes in a new mayor.