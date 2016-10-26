Rex Carlin comes to Tri-Cities after seven months at sister station KTMF in Missoula, MT. Rex attended Washington State University in Pullman, WA, where he earned a Communication degree from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication in December 2015. Rex graduated from Bothell High School in Bothell, WA in 2012.

When Rex began college, he briefly played baseball at Western Nevada College and Spokane Falls Community College before transferring to WSU. Rex interned for Sports Radio KJR in Seattle, where his responsibilities included production for the midday talk shows and reporting on Seattle Mariner games, later becoming the WSU football and men’s basketball beat reporter for KJR from 2014 to 2015.

Rex became the sports director and news reporter for Pullman Radio (KQQQ), where his duties included high school football and basketball play-by-play. Rex covered WSU and Idaho football, city council, wildfires, storms, and WSU’s search for a new university president, among other areas. During his college career, Rex had bylines in the Associated Press, Moscow-Pullman Daily News, and Daily Evergreen. Rex also anchored, reported and produced television newscasts for Murrow News 8 at WSU.

Rex's coverage includes breaking news around the area, the Hanford site, the local wine industry, high school sports, and anything else that might come up on a daily basis in the Columbia Basin!

Email Rex at rex.carlin@nbcrightnow.com with any questions, story ideas, or just to say hi!