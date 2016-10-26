Pasco High School to host career fair on November 1

PASCO, WA - In an effort to provide students with an opportunity to learn more about the wide range of careers available in our community and beyond, Pasco High School is hosting their first Career Fair on November 1st.

More than 120 community members are expected to participate, representing a wide range of career paths, from research scientists and computer programmers, to police officers, financial advisors, and food truck operators. Pasco High School has initiated a four-year High School and Beyond Portfolio that all students will complete in order to more fully explore their post-high school options and prepare them as they plan for the future.

The Career Fair runs from 8:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the PHS campus, which is located at 1108 North 10th Avenue. Students have signed up to attend eight different 30-minute sessions with speakers, and the entire Pasco High student body will participate.