79-year-old man flees court in Kennewick before he is found guilty of sex crimes

KENNEWICK, WA - A judge has issued a nationwide arrest warrant for a 79-year-old Montana man who fled from court in Kennewick just before a jury found him guilty of raping a young boy for several years.



William George Nicol left the Benton County Justice Center on Friday during a court recess. He was later convicted of child rape and child molestation charges.



Court documents say the boy told a relative in 2015 he had been sexually abused by Nicol.



Nicol denied the allegations in court, saying the boy was lying.



The Plains, Montana, man had been out of custody after posting $10,000 bail during trial. He reportedly told his attorney he was going to use the restroom before he left court and didn't return.