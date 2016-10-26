WSP ensuring that drivers move over for emergency vehicles

WASHINGTON - Slow down and move left for emergency lights. The Washington State Patrol is putting an emphasis on the Move Over Law from Thursday until Saturday.

For those who do not know, the Move Over Law is enforced throughout all of Washington.

The law requires that vehicles approaching an emergency zone take caution, slow down, and move over if possible or change lanes.

State Patrol reports that in the last 5 years, 141 patrol cars have been hit while in an emergency zone, and more than 50 troopers have been injured.

Last year alone, there were more than 30 collisions involving patrol cars, and of those collisions 16 officers were injured.

Justin Eisfeldt, a patrol trooper, is one of the many whose car has been hit.

"This experience hasn't changed the way I conduct a traffic stop," said Eisfeldt. "Inherently traffic stops in the freeway are dangerous, we just need the assistance of the public to move over and make it safer for us."

The Move Over Law not only applies for state patrol cars but also police vehicles, fire trucks, tow trucks, and vehicles providing roadside assistance that have their warning lights turned on.

State patrol says that as weather conditions change, the number of patrol cars getting hit increases.

Washington State Patrol says that last year more than 4,000 drivers were contacted for violating this law.