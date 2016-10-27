RECALL TRACKER: Subaru recalls vehicles over turbocharger

NBC RIGHT NOW - Subaru is recalling more than 100,000 of its top-selling models in the U.S. because their turbocharger air pumps could catch on fire.

The recall covers certain 2007 to 2009 Legacy and Outback vehicles, some 2008 to 2014 Imprezas, and certain 2009 to 2013 Foresters. All of the vehicles have turbo engines.

In government documents, Subaru says a relay controlling a secondary air injection pump can fail, causing the pump to run continuously. If it overheats, it can melt and catch fire. The automaker has reported two fires but no injuries.



Dealers will replace the relay at no cost to owners. Subaru doesn't have a schedule yet for the recall to begin. The company says owners who have concerns about the problem should contact their dealer.