Walla Walla man hoses down apartment fire overnight

WALLA WALLA, WA-- The Walla Walla Fire Department responded to an apartment fire early Thursday morning.

When firefighters got on scene, they located the flames in the back of a house on a sun porch that had been converted into an apartment. The man who lives there was able to put out most of the blaze with a hose before crews got on scene.

The Red Cross contacted everyone living in the building and has provided them housing, clothing and food because smoke traveled to all of the units. Thankfully, there are no injuries to report. The cause is still under investigation but firefighters say it started somewhere near a small refrigerator.

The City of Walla Walla wants to remind everyone to check their smoke detectors and replace or add batteries as we come closer to Daylight Saving time.