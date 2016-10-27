Wine Wednesday: Enjoy scanning shelves of wine at Mid-Columbia Wine and Spirits

KENNEWICK, WA - For this week's Wine Wednesday, reporter Rex Carlin is visiting a library of sorts.

It's an odd place for a library, tucked between a trampoline park and a Value Village.

But there is no fact of fiction in this long lineup of labels: Cabernet, Merlot, and Malbec rule these shelves, 26 Washington grown varietals in total.

That includes some you'll be hard-pressed to find in other stores.

"If you go to smaller shops or grocery stores, you'll certainly not going to find things like Termpranillo, you may not find Sangiovese," said Chuck Adkins with Mid-Columbia Wine and Spirits.

But you'll find them here at Mid-Columbia Wine and Spirits off Columbia Center Boulevard in Kennewick, and with wines priced from $3 to almost $17,000, this library has a selection for quite literally any price range and occasion.

"If you're looking for something for a special occasion, then you'll find some of the best-of-the-best of Washington state in this store," Adkins said. "Wines that are not normally found in retail stores are found here."

Chuck Adkins says more than 600 Washington wineries are represented inside these walls, with emphasis not only on this direct area, but on AVAs across the state.

"You'll be able to find all of the different varietals grown in our immediate area as well as within Washington state."

And as you browse the aisles here for a good bottle of wine, it helps bring back memories of scanning the shelves for a good book at the library.