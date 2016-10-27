Local man paints tractor pink to support breast cancer awareness

KENNEWICK, WA - October is breast cancer awareness month and we've been bringing you stories all month long, but none quite like this one.

A local man is making a difference in his own way, and reporter Crystal Garcia learned that he is raising awareness for breast cancer in a very sweet and creative way.

It's something you don't see every day; a pink tractor, built and painted by David Nansel for a special cause.

"The tractor is a survivor and I'm a survivor, I have my own story, we all have a story," Nansel said. "I did the tractor as a tribute and also to raise awareness."

Awareness for breast cancer, something that has affected many loved ones throughout his life.

"I've got a real good friend of mine that lost his sister to breast cancer, and he shared with me that he wished there was more awareness of it when we were younger."

Motivated by all the people he knows affected by the cancer, Nansel took two of his passions and created the Pink Pearl out of the antique tractor, and works with the Susan G. Coman Foundation and Trios.

"I've had Pearl at a few events, it's all about awareness," he said. "And that's exactly why I did what I did with the tractor."

Cancer awareness is all that Nansel wants. Having gone through his own battle with Hodgkin's lymphoma, Nansel says he just wants to get more people talking about it.

"The more you talk about it, the more open you are," said Nansel. "I just want people to know that they're not alone."

it's just such a perfect way to get people talking, seeing that pink tractor. It just makes you smile, and he told us that's the point!

He wants to make everyone who sees the Pink Pearl smile and get to chatting, so if you ever see him out or see his tractor, stop him and say hello.