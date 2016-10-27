CRIME STOPPERS: Suspect wanted for robbery

KENNEWICK, WA - Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers and Kennewick Police want to identify this suspect in a shoplifting incident turned robbery when he assaulted employees while stealing property from Ranch and Home Wednesday evening, October 26th.

He fled, but not before swinging at employees and then throwing rocks at them. He was last seen fleeing east across Columbia Center Blvd.

He was described as a white male in his mid 20’s with long brown hair, black pants and without a shirt and shoes when he was fleeing.

IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION, PLEASE CALL: 586-8477 or 800-222-8477. Your information could earn you a cash reward. You never have to reveal your identity and you can remain anonymous when providing information.