Walla Walla Fire Department responds to early morning apartment fire

WALLA WALLA, WA - The Walla Walla Fire Department was dispatched at 3 a.m. after a report of a structure fire at 11 N. Madison St, Apartment 5.

The fire was located at the back of a house on a sun porch that had been converted into an apartment. The occupant, Joe Barnett, had put out most of the fire with a garden hose from the outside. Crews arrived and finished extinguishing fire at 3:12 a.m. Walla Walla County Fire District No. 4 provided automatic aid.

Barnett had woken up without the aid of a smoke detector, which was present but had no batteries. The Red Cross contacted all tenants and provided housing, clothing and food for them, because smoke had permeated all of the apartments.

There were no injuries. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but it started somewhere near a small refrigerator.

With Daylight Savings Time upon us, remember to check all smoke detectors and replace or add batteries.