CRIME STOPPERS: Raul J. Saenz from Kennewick

KENNEWICK, WA - Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers and Kennewick Police are looking for Raul J. Saenz, also known as Raul S. Jerasmo.

Saenz's last known residence is Kennewick. He is 33 years old (DOB 01/25/1983), Hispanic, 5'5", 245 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.

He has tattoos on his head that read "Sucio" as well as "My Minds Playing Tricks On Me".

Saenz is charged with Failure to Appear. His original charges are Possession of Meth and Possession of Stolen Property in the Second Degree.

Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers pays a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information, which results in the arrest for any felony crimes reported to Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.