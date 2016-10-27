Jackie became a part of the KNDU team in August 2016 as a reporter, anchor, and producer. Born and raised in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, she is a long way from home, but couldn't be happier here in the Tri-Cities. She went to Florida State University where she majored in Media Communication Studies before transferring to Columbia College Chicago where she graduated with a degree in Broadcast Journalism.

During her time in Chicago she had a few news internships, including working for the assignment desk at CBS and a network internship with NBC. She's an information junkie and is always on social media keeping up with what is happening locally, nationally, and internationally.

When Jackie is not at work, you can catch her in a yoga studio, at a farmer's market, or exploring the Tri-Cities. She's excited about getting to know yet another new community and telling your stories.

She's always open to new ideas so feel free to get to know her more! You can follow her on Twitter @Jaclyn_Amy, her Facebook page Jaclyn Selesky, or shoot her an e-mail at Jaclyn.Selesky@nbcrightnow.com.