Man suffers heart attack during evening jog, saved by two mystery good Samaritans

RICHLAND, WA - Bill Clarke went for a jog Saturday evening in Richland, and thanks to some good Samaritans, he survived a major heart attack.

"I mean, I can't thank them enough, because as I said, I wouldn't be sitting here today."

He didn't make it home that night because he suffered a major heart attack during the run, and was unconscious and close to death on the side of the road close to his home in the Country Ridge neighborhood.

Although, it wouldn't have mattered even he was home...his wife Lynn was in North Carolina, and with one daughter living in Abu Dhabi and another in Los Angeles, Bill Clarke certainly wouldn't be here today if he stayed home alone that night.

"Since I'd spoken to him that afternoon, I normally talk to him at night, so I probably would not have tried to contact him for 24 hours," Clarke's wife, Lynn, said. "If he had been in the house, this would be totally different."

Luckily for Bill, some good Samaritans came to his rescue: two people in a car saw him on the sidewalk, parked their car, and went into action, immediately performing CPR on Bill and dialing 911 to get medics to the scene.

The Clarkes want to thank them for being there and saving his life, but they can't, because they don't know who to thank.

"Tell them that...there are no words to express," Lynn said. "I think when I see them, and I thank them and Bill and I hug them, they'll know how we feel."

The Clarkes need our help tonight.

There were three heroes in total: one has been identified as a nurse's assistant who happened to be driving by.

As the Clarkes understand it, she took over CPR for the other two so they could alert medics, but she doesn't know who the two people are.

They contacted authorities who didn't get either of their names. The family wants them to know how much they appreciate their efforts Saturday night.

"Just to say thank you and give them a huge hug, and let them know how much we appreciate them," said Clarke's daughter, Adrienne Read.

Here's what we know: according to Lynn Clarke, one of the two mystery people is a female nurse, but that's all they know about her.

The other person is a man who Lynn Clarke says she believes in an anesthesiologist, but we don't have that confirmed.

Amazingly, Bill Clarke is up and about five days after the heart attack, thanks to some great people who knew what to do in a time of crisis.