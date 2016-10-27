New picnic table is dedicated to the two Moneytree victims - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

New picnic table is dedicated to the two Moneytree victims

Posted: Updated:

YAKIMA, WA - In memory of lives taken too soon, a picnic table is dedicated to the two women who were killed outside a Moneytree storefront earlier this year.

A little bit of rain didn't stop people from welcoming a new addition to Sarg Hubbard Park.

A new picnic table dedicated to Karina Morales Rodriguez and Marta Martinez.

"That's something that they enjoy as well, it's not something you just look at and is just a bad, a bad memory all the time," said Dena Bird, Moneytree Branch Manager.

On one side of the table is Karina's name overlooking the playground.

"I know Karina would spend a lot of time here with my children, so having something set out here is just beautiful, it's just wonderful," said Gabriel Piñon, Karina's husband.

On the other side of the table is Marta's, facing the pond.

"In February, Perla, myself and Marta decided we wanted to do the polar plunge for special Olympics, and this was actually where we did the plunge," said Bird.

The families want this table to serve as more than just a memorial, but a positive place where people can spend time together and enjoy each other's company.

"Being able to reflect on the importance of family," said Piñon, "and Karina had a big emphasis when it came to that."

With a white balloon in hand a countdown of 3, 2, 1, three balloons were released into the air, symbolizing peace, healing, and love.

