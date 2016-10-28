Yakima Symphony Orchestra invites you to Halloween Spooktacular Show

YAKIMA, WA- If you're looking for a unique family-friendly Halloween event this weekend, the Yakima Symphony Orchestra invites you and your little ones to join them in a musical Halloween celebration this Saturday.

The Capitol Theatre is hosting the orchestra and Yakima Symphony Chorus in their Halloween Spooktacular, a special 4:00 PM matinee performance for the whole family.

Music Director Lawrence Golan and the entire orchestra will be in costume and will play special Halloween-themed pieces, such as Monster Mash, music from Harry Potter, and even pieces from Rocky Horror Picture Show.

"One interesting aspect of the concert will be in addition to this fun and exciting music, is that there will be lots of opportunities for the audience members to strut their stuff, so to speak, and show off their costumes," Golan says.

The orchestra invites the audience to come fully costumed, as they will play special super-hero and princess themed pieces, so those dressed as Superman or Cinderella can parade across the stage during those songs.

"It's a great way to have the audience and the community involved with our production," says Golan. "This is not just we sit on stage and play music at the audience. We will be playing some great music, but the audience will be every bit as much a part of the show."

A costume contest and SCREAM competition will also be parts of the show, and afterward, the audience is welcome to join the orchestra in a reception featuring refreshments from the witch's cauldron and other spooky treats.

Maestro Golan reminds us that tickets are running out, and to get yours, you can call (509) 853-ARTS (2787) or go online to YSOMUSIC.ORG.