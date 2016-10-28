Yakima Greenway Foundation converts railway into trail extension - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Yakima Greenway Foundation converts old railway into trail extension

Posted: Updated:

YAKIMA, WA - The Naches Trail is being extended an additional ten miles thanks to the Yakima Greenway Foundation, a project that has been underway for the past ten years.

Greenway realized the Yakima area needed more opportunities for people to get outdoors, and so, with the help of funding by the Washington State Recreation, Washington Transportation, and numerous locals who participated in the "Fund a Foot" program, they were able to convert the old railway into a new public pathway.

Al Brown, Executive Director of the Greenway Foundation, says this conversion has become more prevalent across the country.

"You're seeing more and more railways converted to pathways, pathways in general," Brown said. "Bicycling and hiking are the number one and number two outdoor activities that people do in the United States, so we need more space for it."

On Saturday, Greenway held an official 'Drive the Golden Spike' ceremony for the opening of the pathway in memory of the Transcontinental Railroad.

Brown says that although Greenway has been hard at work on this project, the combined efforts of government and local individuals who support outdoor activities are what made this new trail possible.

He also says that without a doubt, he is very proud of everyone who stuck with this project for more than a decade.

