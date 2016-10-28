Airplane makes emergency landing at Tri-Cities Airport

PASCO, WA - Airline officials say a flight from Minneapolis to Pasco with 55 passengers landed safely Thursday after the crew received a mechanical alert while in the air.

About an hour into SkyWest/Delta Connections Flight 4505, passenger Tyler Borders of Kennewick noticed he felt sleepy and nauseous.



Borders says oxygen masks dropped when they were about 30 minutes away from Pasco. He says he felt more awake after putting on the mask.



Borders heard the pilot announce an "emergency landing" as the plane descended to 10,000 feet.



Most applauded the crew when the plane landed, he said.



SkyWest, a subsidiary of Delta Airlines, said in a statement the plane was being inspected by mechanics.



The airline said it will reach out to passengers on the flight to provide a "goodwill gesture."