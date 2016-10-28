Benton County Sheriff's deputies searching for suspect in armed robbery

BENTON COUNTY, WA - Today at about 6:34 a.m., Benton County Sheriff's deputies responded to a reported armed robbery at McCorkle's Market on Rothrock Road in Whitstran.

The suspect, identified as a 25-year-old white male, approximately 5'10", entered the store wearing a brown Carhartt type jacket over a hooded sweatshirt, a ball cap, and sunglasses.The suspect displayed a handgun that was tucked into his waistband but he never brandished it.

The suspect demanded a large amount of money, which he was given before he left the store. He was seen getting into the passenger side of a dark grey Buick sedan that was then seen leaving the area eastbound toward Benton City.

The vehicle was identified as having been reported as taken without permission from Prosser earlier in the morning and was later found abandoned about one mile from McCorkle's Market where it had been driven off the roadway.

It was discovered that the vehicle's driver was 20-year-old Dru Brumely Yule. Brumley Yule was located and detained in Prosser and taken to Prosser Police Department, and was later booked into the Benton County Jail on a 72 Hour Investigative Hold for Rendering Criminal Assistance in the First Degree.

The Sheriff's Office is still actively looking for the subject that entered the market with the handgun. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone has any information, they should contact the Benton County Sheriff's Office by calling 628-0333.