Man responsible for fatal drive-by shooting appears in court

YAKIMA, WA - We told you earlier about a young man who lost his life in a drive-by shooting on Wednesday night. Yakima County Sheriff's Office arrested the man responsible yesterday and he appeared in court today.

Reporter Haley Gibbs attended court and learned that the man was Saul Rios, who is also known as Jose Cabrera. He is now being held at the Yakima County Jail on $1 million bond.

Rios was arrested yesterday around 11:00 a.m. after killing 20-year-old Trae Oyler in a drive-by shooting in Tieton.

But that's not all he was involved in Wednesday night. According to court documents, Rios is also being charged with multiple counts of assault after allegedly pulling a gun on his girlfriend and her friend.

Today in court, the judge set bail for Rios at $1 million for the murder charges and at $50,000 for the assault charges.

He will appear in court again two weeks from today, and we will continue provide the latest information.

To see previous coverage of this story, you can check out our other article here: http://bit.ly/2e4Eto9.

