Man turns himself in, confesses to killing his wife at Clear Cre - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Man turns himself in, confesses to killing his wife at Clear Creek falls

Posted: Updated:

10/31/16 UPDATE: YAKIMA, WA - Salvador Galvan-Limas had his first court appearance today, where he faces murder charges for the murder of his wife, Aurelia Galvan.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you updates as we know more.

Galvan-Limas's bail is set at one million dollars.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

YAKIMA, WA - Authorities have arrested a Tacoma man after his wife's body was found near Clear Creek Falls in Yakima County.
    
Yakima County Sheriff's Office Detective Sgt. Mike Russell says deputies responded to a report of a deceased person at the waterfall Friday afternoon.
    
He says responders found the woman's body, identified as 36-year-old Aurelia Galvan, and that she appears to have died from severe upper body trauma due to her husband stabbing her several times in the neck.
    
Russell says the sheriff's office was then notified that a man had approached park rangers saying he had killed his wife at the falls.
    
Park rangers detained the man, Salvador Galvan-Limas, until detectives could arrest him.
    
Russell says the 38-year-old man told detectives he killed the woman after she disclosed that she had been involved in a relationship with someone else.
    
The man was booked into jail for murder.  
    
The case remains under investigation.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Yakima NewsYakima News TodayMore>>

  • Enjoy great food during Yakima Valley Restaurant Week

    Enjoy great food during Yakima Valley Restaurant Week

    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:47 PM EDT2018-03-22 21:47:03 GMT

    From March 23-31, 2018, local restaurants are kicking off the first year of Yakima Valley Restaurant Week.

    More >>

    From March 23-31, 2018, local restaurants are kicking off the first year of Yakima Valley Restaurant Week.

    More >>

  • Renowned archaeologist speaks at Yakima's Capitol Theatre

    Renowned archaeologist speaks at Yakima's Capitol Theatre

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 8:40 PM EDT2018-03-22 00:40:53 GMT

    In front of a sold out crowd at the Capitol Theatre on Wednesday morning, Dr. Sarah Parcak mesmerized the audience by showing how she uses satellite imagery to discover ancient burial sites that haven't been seen in thousands of years. 

    More >>

    In front of a sold out crowd at the Capitol Theatre on Wednesday morning, Dr. Sarah Parcak mesmerized the audience by showing how she uses satellite imagery to discover ancient burial sites that haven't been seen in thousands of years. 

    More >>

  • Yakima code enforcement improving neighborhoods

    Yakima code enforcement improving neighborhoods

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 2:33 PM EDT2018-03-20 18:33:51 GMT

    Efforts by the City of Yakima’s Code Enforcement Office are making a positive impact in area neighborhoods. 

    More >>

    Efforts by the City of Yakima’s Code Enforcement Office are making a positive impact in area neighborhoods. 

    More >>
    •   