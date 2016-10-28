Man turns himself in, confesses to killing his wife at Clear Creek falls

10/31/16 UPDATE: YAKIMA, WA - Salvador Galvan-Limas had his first court appearance today, where he faces murder charges for the murder of his wife, Aurelia Galvan.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you updates as we know more.

Galvan-Limas's bail is set at one million dollars.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

YAKIMA, WA - Authorities have arrested a Tacoma man after his wife's body was found near Clear Creek Falls in Yakima County.



Yakima County Sheriff's Office Detective Sgt. Mike Russell says deputies responded to a report of a deceased person at the waterfall Friday afternoon.



He says responders found the woman's body, identified as 36-year-old Aurelia Galvan, and that she appears to have died from severe upper body trauma due to her husband stabbing her several times in the neck.



Russell says the sheriff's office was then notified that a man had approached park rangers saying he had killed his wife at the falls.



Park rangers detained the man, Salvador Galvan-Limas, until detectives could arrest him.



Russell says the 38-year-old man told detectives he killed the woman after she disclosed that she had been involved in a relationship with someone else.



The man was booked into jail for murder.



The case remains under investigation.