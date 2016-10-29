Mid-Columbia and Yakima Valley High School Football scores 10/28 - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Mid-Columbia and Yakima Valley High School Football scores 10/28/16

Richland 49, Hanford 7

Chiawana 14, Walla Walla 12

Kennewick 46, Pasco 6

Kamiakin 50, Southridge 10

Sunnyside 35, Eisenhower 13

BattleGround 64, Davis 6

West Valley 51, Moses Lake 14

Hermiston 13, Pendleton 12

Ellensburg 58, Ephrata 14

Selah 42, Toppenish 7

Grandview 43, Wapato 13

Quincy 29, East Valley 0

Prosser 27, Othello 14

Royal 79, River View 9

Connell 62, Wahluke 16

Columbia-Burbank 47, College Place 0

Naches Valley 42, Granger 6

De Sales 15, White Swan 6

Zillah 56, Cle Elum/Roslyn 0

Warden 40, Kiona-Benton 28

Goldendale 12, Highland 0

La Salle 49, Cashmere 21

Kittitas 26, Tri-City Prep 20

Waitsburg/Dayton 56, Liberty Christian 12

Mabton 48, Lyle-Wishram 20

Touchet 60, John-Endicott 6

