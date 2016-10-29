Apartment fire displaces multiple families Friday night

PASCO, WA- Fire and police crews responded to a fire at the 1600 block of North 13th Avenue in Pasco. Fire crews evacuated all residents out of the building.

We talked with the property manager, Luke Wilson and he tells us "most of the families are great hard working people majority work in the fields, put in long hours and work really hard and this is their home". Right now they're trying to find places for those families to stay temporarily.

The fire is still being investigated but they tell us it started in the bottom right unit and spread up into the attic.