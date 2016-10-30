Yakima Police investigate after a husband and wife are found dead in their bedroom

Officers did not find any property damage and no one got hurt. However, they did find shell casings in the roadway.

YAKIMA, WA- On Saturday, at approximately 3:35 in the afternoon, Yakima Police were dispatched to the 1200 block of West Washington Avenue. They were called out to a Death Investigation. Police located two subjects in a bedroom in the residence. Both were deceased and each appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound to their heads. A loaded firearm was found in close proximity to the decedents, who were husband and wife.

A check of their law enforcement involvements showed a domestic altercation between the two in April of this year. At that time, Celso Ramirez-Navarete was arrested for assaulting Nancy Medina-Pimentel and threatening her with a firearm.

Teenage family members were in the residence today when this incident occurred and were interviewed separately by detectives at the Special Operations office.

A search warrant for the residence was granted and several items of evidence were recovered.

After evaluating the evidence on scene and coupled with the results of the interviews, detectives believe Celso Ramirez-Navarete fatally shot his wife in her bedroom and then fatally shot himself. Medical examinations of the decedents will take place early next week.