KNDU tries Pasco Police Physical Ability Test

PASCO, WA.-- Saturday morning, the Pasco Police Department held their Physical Ability Test for aspiring Reserves officers. In order to see what it takes to become a part of local law enforcement, we sent Kristina Shalhoup out to try the test herself.

The test is designed to test strength and endurance, and, as Kristina found out, it's a tough test to take under pressure! The candidates start with a 300-meter sprint, which must be completed in under 1:11. Following that, you must complete at least 21 push-ups, with the only rests allowed being in the push-up position. Then comes sit-ups, and you have a minute to complete at least 30, and finally, once you're tired out from the first three challenges, you have to run a mile-and-a-half in 14:31 or less.

For each element you complete, you can score between 30 and 50 points. The better you do, the more points you get as your total score. However, you can only pass the Physical Ability Test if you score a total of 160 points or more.

If you're interested in joining local law enforcement, you can start by going to publicsafetytesting.com