One sent to hospital after weapons assault

PROSSER, WA - Benton County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating an assault involving weapons that happened Sunday night Prosser. It happened near Gibbons road and Yakitat Road.

Deputies were responding to a welfare check and found two people injured.

They ended up taking three people into custody, and medics took one man to Prosser Memorial for his injuries.

Investigators found a shotgun and a pipe. They stayed on scene well into the night.

This story is developing and we will bring you more information as it becomes available to us.