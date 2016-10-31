One sent to hospital after weapons assault - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

One sent to hospital after weapons assault

PROSSER, WA - Benton County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating an assault involving weapons that happened Sunday night Prosser. It happened near Gibbons road and Yakitat Road. 

Deputies were responding to a welfare check and found two people injured.

They ended up taking three people into custody, and medics took one man to Prosser Memorial for his injuries.

Investigators found a shotgun and a pipe. They stayed on scene well into the night. 

This story is developing and we will bring you more information as it becomes available to us.  

