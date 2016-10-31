54-year-old suspect charged in connection with theft in Yakima - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

YAKIMA, WA - Authorities say a California man who left a bag filled with $10,000 in cash inside a grocery store shopping cart used a tracking app on his phone to find the alleged thief.
 
54-year-old William Biggs was charged last week in connection with the incident.
 
Maolin Peter Zhou and his girlfriend had left the bag after shopping at Safeway on Sept. 17. The bag contained several items in addition to the cash, including iPhones, iPads and several hard drives.
 
Zhou used the tracking app to locate the suspect in a Yakima neighborhood and gave the information to police, who arrested the man at a home.
 
Police say they found several of the victim's items inside the residence, but Zhou says he never got back the $10,000.

    •   