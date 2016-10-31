Pendleton man drowns while fishing from a kayak over the weekend - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Pendleton man drowns while fishing from a kayak over the weekend

ENTERPRISE, OR - Authorities say a Pendleton man drowned this weekend at Wallowa Lake. A boater Saturday afternoon alerted the Wallowa County Sheriff's Office that a man was face down in the northeast part of the lake.
 
The sheriff's office and a medical examiner determined that 46-year-old Joshua Hunt accidentally drowned while fishing from a kayak.

