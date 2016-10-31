Two dead following head-on collision on I-90 near Ellensburg

ELLENSBURG, WA - On Monday morning at around 3:10 a.m., Washington State Patrol responded to a two-vehicle head-on accident that left two people dead.

66-year-old Minh Doan (M) of Ellensburg was driving a blue 2011 Toyota Rav4 on eastbound I-90 near milepost 98, 8 miles west of Ellensburg, with passenger 57-year-old Jim T. Ngo of Ellensburg. 56-year-old Bruce R. Chaplin was driving a blue GMC Sierra pickup on westbound I-90 near milepost 98.

Doan's vehicle left the roadway to the left, where it crossed the median into the westbound lanes and the vehicles collided head on.

Both Doan and Ngo were pronounced dead at the scene. Chaplin was injured and transported to Kittitas Valley Community Hospital.

All three were wearing their seat belts at the time of the incident.

Neither drugs nor alcohol were involved.

The cause is still under investigation.