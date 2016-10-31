Two men assaulted, three suspects on investigative hold

BENTON CITY, WA - On October 30th at about 2:24 p.m., deputies responded to a disturbance in the 66000 block of W Yakitat Road in Benton City.

The victims, 46-year-old Leon R. Sauers, and 58-year-old Ralph J. Davis, were contacted on the shoulder of I-82, just before exit 88 by Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Sgt. Fulton. Sauers had visible facial injuries and complained of a broken arm. Sauers was transported to Prosser Memorial Hospital by ambulance.

The victims reported they had gone to the location to recover a vehicle reference a civil agreement that had fallen through. They said that while they were at the location, an altercation involving a weapon occurred in which two rounds were fired from a shotgun, and Sauers alleged he was struck with the buttstock of the shotgun, causing facial lacerations and contusions and a broken arm.

The second victim, Davis, alleged he was struck with a metal pipe but received no injuries requiring medical attention.

Jarrod Rafe Logan Stroh and Jack Lee Stroh were booked into the Benton County Jail on 72 Hour Investigative Holds for Assault 1ST Degree.

Britnee Nicole Haynes-Walker was booked into the Benton county Jail on a 72 Hours Investigative Hold for Assault 2ND Degree.

All three suspects complied when they were contacted and were taken into custody without incident.