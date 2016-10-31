Improper postage won't stop your ballot from getting where it needs to go

FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA - General election ballots are being returned at lower rates so far this year than in past elections, at both the state level and locally.

The Franklin County Auditor is reporting ballot returns are down 3% from this point in the 2012 general election, but he says there really isn't a norm when it comes to ballot submissions, so it doesn't necessarily reflect how many ballots will actually be turned in come Election Day.

Right now statewide, almost 800,000 of the 4.25 million ballots mailed out have been returned, so as of now, only 18% of the ballots statewide have been submitted.

Many people are waiting to vote until the last minute as they are watching the tumultuous presidential race and what could pop up in the coming days.

Franklin County Auditor Matt Beaton says some people are also worried that the postal service may send their ballot back if there isn't enough postage, but he says that shouldn't happen.

"The system is designed for the U.S.P.S. by regulation to pass it through," Beaton said. "Whether that happens all the time, we know that it doesn't, but the U.S.P.S. is supposed to deliver it because of that elections mail insignia that's stamped on it."

Beaton says once a ballot reaches the elections office, it will never be sent back to a voter. If there isn't proper postage, it's your local auditor's office that picks up the bill.

He adds that the most reliable way to submit your ballot is to drop it off at one of the drop boxes in your county.

If you want to verify that your ballot has been received, there's an easy way for you to check.