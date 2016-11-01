Early morning bus crash kills six in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD - We are learning more about this morning's deadly bus crash that claimed the lives of at least six people.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. local time when an empty school bus hit a vehicle then veered into the path of an oncoming transit bus. The force of the impact was so great it demolished the front of the school bus and the side of the commuter bus.

Along with the deceased, several people on the commuter bus were injured in the crash.

Baltimore City Fire Department Chief Niles Ford says, "The problem is...this was a significant, significant wreck so there are still portions of the bus that our people have not been able to fully access."