The Columbia River Circuit Finals are back

YAKIMA, WA - The Columbia River Circuit Finals Rodeo will be back at the Sundome this weekend. The top 12 cowboys and cowgirls will be competing for a chance to head to the Ram National Circuit Finals in Florida.

Show times are 7 p.m. on Friday, November fourth, and 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, November fifth.

