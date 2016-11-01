Possible delays in Hermiston on U.S. Hwy. 395 over next couple weeks

HERMISTON, OR - Travelers along U.S. Highway 395 in the Hermiston area may experience some traffic delays over the next couple weeks as contractors work to address minor issues with their pavement resurfacing project that was constructed earlier this year.

Starting today, November 1st, sections of pavement around some man-holes and in-street valves between SW 4th Street and Theater Lane will be adjusted to create a smoother ride. About a mile south of U.S. 730 work will also be performed in the southbound lanes to fill a dip in the roadway, next to curb.

Travelers can expect intermittent lane closures and minor delays between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Motorists are reminded to drive with extra caution through the work zones and minimize distractions by putting cell phone away and focusing on the task of driving.

All work is anticipated to be completed by November 11th.