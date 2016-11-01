CRIME STOPPERS: Cemetery vandalism in Connell

CONNELL, WA - Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers and Franklin County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information concerning ongoing vandalism at the Franklin County Cemetery District Cemetery located at 1221 Cemetery Rd in Connell WA.

Between March and October 2016 there have been four reported incidents of theft and vandalism at the Cemetery. These include damaging headstones, cutting cables, damaging the parking lot and theft of cemetery signs. These incidents have resulted in thousands of dollars in loss, not including personal loss to family members dealing with damage to family grave sites.

If you have any information about who is responsible for these crimes, let us know. Your information could earn you a cash reward. You never have to reveal your identity and you can remain anonymous when providing information.