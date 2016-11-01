"Operation Cash-for-Candy" drop-off locations

KENNEWICK, WA - "Operation Cash-For-Candy" is the Tri-Cities newest way to fight the war on Halloween candy overload - and tooth cavities! It’s also a great way to say thanks to the brave men and women serving our country.

Select Tri-City healthcare offices and businesses will "buy back" your children’s uneaten, wrapped, "leftover" Halloween candy and send it to our military troops through "Operation Thank You", a local non-profit organization.

When you and your child drop off their 'extra' candy, they will get $1 for each pound of candy they donate. They can choose to keep the money or donate it back to help Operation Thank You to help pay for shipping the candy to the soldiers. Plus – they will also be registered to win Toys R Us gift cards, and other prizes.

Each business office has their own drop-off days and times.

