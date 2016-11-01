Registration open for the 2016 Gesa Turkey Trot in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, WA - Online registration is now open for the 13th annual Turkey Trot, a 1 mile or 5K fun run/walk presented by Gesa Credit Union benefiting the American Red Cross.

The Turkey Trot will be held at 9 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning, November 24th, at Columbia Park in Kennewick.

More than 3000 people are expected to attend. And there are prizes for best costumes!

Early registration discounts are available for individuals and groups who register before November 19th. Children 10 and under are free with a paid adult. Long-sleeved t-shirts available for $10 while supplies last. New this year, 2016 Turkey Trot Knit Hats for $8!

All proceeds from this event support local programs offered by the local Chapter of the American Red Cross, including disaster services, community preparedness education, and Services to the Armed Forces.

Register online for the Gesa Turkey Trot here.