Suspect in Halloween stabbing could face 1st Degree Murder charges

YAKIMA, WA - Monday night, while many were out celebrating Halloween, a real-life horror story took place as a Yakima man was fatally stabbed.

The incident happened last night a little after 7:00 p.m.

28-year-old Nicholas Bryant was arrested on accusations of stabbing his wife Tisha Bryant and 46-year-old Christopher Gilchrist at their residence on the 600 block of South 6th Avenue.

Court documents reveal that Bryant stabbed both victims with a foot-long collector's knife. His wife suffered a single stab wound in her abdomen, and Gilchrist suffered significant stab wounds, including his heart, which turned out to be fatal.

"We are still trying to investigate what the motive was," said Mike Bastinelli, Spokesman for the Yakima Police Department. "We know who did what, we just don't know what lead up to that what."

In the official documents, Tisha states that Bryant was on methamphetamine, and law enforcement say that drug paraphernalia was found at the residence.

In the documents, a witness also states that he heard Bryant accusing Gilchrist of sleeping with his wife before things escalated.

Bryant has had his first court appearance today, where the judge said that he could face charges of Homicide and 1st Degree Murder.

The suspect is not allowed to have any contact of any kind with the victim and his bail was set at one million dollars.