Eastern Washington working to help prevent voter fraud in the state

EASTERN WASHINGTON - Federal authorities are on alert when it comes to voter fraud in Eastern Washington.

The U.S. Attorney's Office and the FBI will be on call to investigate any reports of voter fraud or intimidation.

Even though Washington votes by mail there is still the possibility of ballot destruction, threatening people not to vote, people voting who are not eligible, or trying to convince voters they aren't eligible when they are.

If you have information about any of this kind of activity, you can report it at (509) 454-4425.