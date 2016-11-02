Tacoma mother charged for injecting her children with heroin

TACOMA, WA - A 24-year-old mother has been charged with injecting her three children with heroin.

The Washington state mother was charged after a boy told investigators his mother used a needle to inject him and his sisters with "feel good medicine" to help them sleep.



State Child Protective Services investigators became involved after receiving a report of heroin use at the Spanaway home 24-year-old Ashlee Hutt shared with the children's father, Mac Leroy McIver. The children, ages 6, 4, and 2, were removed from the home last year.

The Washington State Patrol Crime Lab says the 2-year-old's hair follicles tested positive for heroin and that the 4-year-old also had signs of heroin in her system.

The Pierce County Prosecutor's Office says Hutt was charged Monday with unlawful delivery of a controlled substance to a child, criminal mistreatment and child assault. McIver was charged with the same crimes in September.



Online court records show both Hutt and McIver remain in custody. Their lawyers didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.