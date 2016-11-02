Law Enforcement Impersonator Scam & Relative Needs Money Scam in Yakima County

YAKIMA COUNTY, WA - There are two new scams popping up in Yakima County, one where the caller claims to be with Yakima County Sheriff's Office, and another claiming that a relative needs money.

The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office has received numerous complaints of citizens within Yakima County receiving phone calls from persons stating that the caller works for the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office and that the person receiving the call has missed a court date or missed a jury duty summons or something similar. The suspect on the phone then tells the person that they need to pay money to avoid being arrested by law enforcement, and directs the victim to obtain a credit card and to give the appropriate information from the credit card to the suspect who then obtains the money.

The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office is reminding citizens that law enforcement never calls citizens in this fashion while demanding money over the phone to avoid arrest.

Another popular scam currently taking place involves receiving a phone call from someone saying that they are a relative of the person receiving the call. The person on the phone often sounds convincing and has information regarding actual family members although the caller is a scammer. The suspect then will attempt to convince victims that a relative is in trouble somewhere else in the country or even internationally and needs a large sum of money to get out of jail or something similar. The caller will again direct the citizen to obtain a credit card and give the credit card numbers to the caller.

These scams are among the many prolific scams taking place in which persons from locations all around the country and internationally are calling people from ‘spoofed’ or faked phone numbers that may appear to be local numbers but are actually calls being placed from thousands of miles away.

Citizens are warned to never give out personal information, including credit card information, to persons calling. These persons can be persistent and may initially sound convincing.

Be wary of anyone calling and asking for personal information.

If you receive such a call, terminate the call immediately and report it to your local law enforcement agency.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office at 574-2500 or 800-572-0490. Tips including anonymous tips can also be called into Crime Stoppers of Yakima County at 248-9980 or 800-248-9980 or on the internet at yakima.crimestoppersweb.com.