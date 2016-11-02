Pasco School District Board receives state recognition

PASCO, WA - The Pasco School District Board of Directors was among 24 Washington school boards named a 2016 Board of Distinction by the Washington State School Directors’ Association (WSSDA).

Board President Scott Lehrman, Board Vice President Steve Christensen, and members Sherry Lancon, Amy Phillips, and Aaron Richardson will be honored November 17th during the annual WSSDA conference in Spokane. At that time WSSDA will also announce the 2016 Boards of the Year winners as well.

The annual Boards of Distinction program honors school boards that demonstrate effective use of the Washington School Board Standards. The standards, developed and adopted by WSSDA in 2009, promote research-based governance practices that lead to high levels of student and district achievement, and help close the opportunity gap.

The PSD Board was also named a Board of Distinction in 2014 and in 2009 they were named the WSSDA Board of the Year.

Award applicants submitted essays and supporting evidence to demonstrate how they are putting the standards into practice. This year, applicants addressed the following:

• Being accountable and open to the public, and seeking divergent perspectives in its decision making.

• Adopting a collaboratively developed district plan focused on learning and achievement.

• Employing and supporting quality teachers, administrators and other staff, and providing for professional development.

Applicants also discussed specific decisions their boards had made and evidence on how they were working to help close the opportunity gap.

The applications were evaluated by an independent review panel.