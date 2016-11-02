KPD arrest man with 12 warrants

11/03/16 UPDATE: On Wednesday night KPD Criminal Apprehension Team detectives located Austin L. Gibson (12 arrest warrants) inside an apartment in the 1100 block W. 10th Ave.

Gibson attempted to jump off a second story balcony, but he was caught before he could.

Gibson was booked into Benton County Jail.

KENNEWICK, WA.-- You do the crime, you do the time. That's how it should go anyway. But, when you don't, that's when you end up with a pile of warrants with your name on them.

Nineteen-year-old Austin Gibson, who Kennewick officers are currently searching for, is a good example of that, with not one, not two, but twelve warrants already out for him.

Sgt. Dronen of the Kennewick Police Department explained how cases like this get so far, he said that it's all about how willing criminals are to take the punishment given to them for their crimes.

"If you have a lot of criminal history, a lot of convictions," Sgt. Dronen told KNDU, "And you don't take care of restitution, you don't take care of going to your hearings, you don't comply basically. They'll issue a failure to comply warrant, and they'll just stack up."

They certainly have stacked up for Austin Gibson. Sgt. Dronen also told me, if you see Gibson, or any wanted suspect walking around on the street, call 9-1-1 immediately. But, under no circumstances should you approach them yourself.