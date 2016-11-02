Easy dessert recipe for National Men Cook Dinner Day

November 3rd is National Men Cook Dinner Day (No BBQ allowed!), so we met up with Elaina Moon, owner of Healthy Eats Nutrition Services, to find a healthy recipe that's doable for even the most cooking-challenged among us.

What did she come up with? A Three Ingredient Mousse! Yes, only three, and it's a perfect homemade dessert that looks fancier than it really is.

Here's the recipe:

3 Ingredient Mousse

Makes 5 servings, about 1/2 cup per serving

1 16 oz. (1 lb.) container of silken tofu

1 ¼ cups semi-sweet chocolate chips

½ cup unsweetened coconut milk

Drain the tofu and pat dry (best if tofu is at room temperature), set aside. Add the chocolate chips and coconut milk to a glass bowl and microwave for 30 seconds. Stir and then microwave for another 15 seconds. Stir until chocolate is melted and blended with the milk. Allow to cool slightly before adding to the blender. Add tofu and melted chocolate mixture to a blender and blend until smooth and then a little longer, about 20 seconds total. Portion mousse into clear cups or ramekins for serving and place in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours to firm up. Serve with berries or orange slices.

Calories: 222

Fat: 10g

Carbs: 22g

Protein: 8g

Fiber: 2g

Sodium: 6.7mg

For more healthy recipes and information on cooking classes, you can head to www.healthyeatsnutrition.com.