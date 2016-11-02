Kennewick audiologist takes his knowledge overseas

KENNEWICK, WA.-- Imagine never waking up to the sound of an alarm clock... or listening to your favorite band blast through the speakers in your car.

For 48-million people in the United States who suffer from hearing loss, this silence is a reality. That's why Dr. Neil Aiello became an audiologist, and today, he told me about how he's giving back to communities both close to home, and across the globe.

On Thursday, Dr. Aiello will go to Indonesia for his fourth mission trip to help people who would, otherwise, live in a world of silence. He's already gone to Mexico, Kenya, Rwanda, and Peru, and says he's hooked on helping out.

"You help them hear better," Dr. Aiello told KNDU, "And parents are crying, and they have a child that hasn't heard at all... and it just, it changes everything about how you feel, about what you do."

Dr. Aiello also said that some of the people who come to see him and his fellow mission doctors overseas travel hours, and wait for hours just to get checked out.

But, that's time well spent for the gift of sound.