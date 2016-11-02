One taken into custody following a life-threatening shooting in Yakima

11/04/16 UPDATE: On Friday, November 4th, the Yakima Police Department's Gang Unit along with the Pacific Northwest Violent Offenders Task Force arrested a second suspect involved in the shooting that took place on Wednesday, November 2nd.

A 16-year-old male was arrested at a residence in Moxee and was booked into the Yakima County Juvenile Detention Facility.

Earlier this week, and 18-year-old man was taken into custody and has already made an appearance in Yakima County Superior Court facing a charge of 1st Degree Assault.

The victim in Wednesday's shooting, 21-year-old Aaron Prieto, remains in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

Yakima Police detectives continue to investigate the shooting. The suspect arrested today also faces 1st Degree Assault charges.

11/03/16 UPDATE: Today was the first court appearance of one of the suspects involved in the shooting that happened in Yakima on Wednesday.

18-year-old Eduardo Acevedo is being charged with assault after playing a part in a shooting near the 800 block of North 2nd Street yesterday. Multiple shots were fired, leaving Aaron Prieto in critical condition after being shot in the head. He has since been transported to Harborview Medical Center.

Acevedo isn't the only suspect in this case. Witnesses said they saw three others leaving the scene in a grey Nissan, which was registered to Acevedo's mother. They have not been identified yet, but police are still on the lookout.

Acevedo's bail was set at $200,000 and his next court appearance will be two weeks from today.

11/03/16 UPDATE: 21-year-old Aaron Prieto is in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle following a shooting Wednesday afternoon in the 800 block of North 2nd Street.

Prieto was shot near a residence after a car with several occupants pulled up to him. The occupants got out of the car and opened fire.

The suspect vehicle was recovered in a Lower Valley orchard near Lateral One and Kays Road by a Yakima County Sheriff's Deputy. Three of the four occupants in the car escaped, but one 18-year-old suspect was captured and taken into custody. He is scheduled to face 1st Degree Assault charges in Yakima County Superior Court.

Yakima Police Detectives believe that the shooting was gang-related and the investigation continues.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

YAKIMA, WA - A 21-year-old Yakima man is in critical condition after being shot Wednesday afternoon.

YPD officers responded to a report of shots fired on the 800 block of North 2nd Street around 12:50 p.m., and when they arrived they found the victim with a single gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses were able to give a description of the car leaving the scene. A short time later, a vehicle fitting the description was pulled over by a Yakima County Sheriff’s Deputy near Lateral One and Kays Road. The occupants of the vehicle fled on foot and one person was taken into custody for questioning.

While the shooting occurred, the elementary school Barge-Lincoln went on a modified lock down.

Yakima Police Detectives continue to investigate the shooting.