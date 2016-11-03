Hunter dies after being found unresponsive in the Naches River - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Hunter dies after being found unresponsive in the Naches River

NACHES, WA - Police say a hunter who was pulled from the Naches River near Yakima has died.
 
The 59-year-old man slipped while trying to cross the river Wednesday afternoon.
 
Yakima County sheriff's deputies say the man and two other hunters were trying to cross the river about eight miles west of Naches when he slipped. Authorities were able to pull the unresponsive man, from the river after he had floated a short distance.
 
The Deputy Yakima County Coroner says the man died later at a Yakima hospital.

