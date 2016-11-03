Police are investigating after early morning break in at Baskin Robbins in Yakima

YAKIMA, WA - Police are investigating after someone broke into a Baskin Robbins early Thursday morning. It happened on 38th and Nob Hill around 2:30 a.m.

Police say that the suspect backed their truck into the store front and then stole the ATM from the front of the store.

Right now police don't have a suspect description and they are still investigating.