Geocachers find woman trapped inside wrecked car near Benton City

BENTON CITY, WA - Authorities have credited a group of Spokane-area geocachers with saving the life of a woman who was trapped inside a wrecked vehicle at the bottom of a ravine for 14 hours.



Four friends spotted the SUV over the weekend about 150 feet down a steep embankment near Benton City. The group had been geocaching, which involves hiding trinkets and other items to find by tracking the objects' GPS coordinates with smartphones, clues or compasses.



They approached the vehicle and called 911 when they found the 52-year-old woman in the back seat.



The victim, who has not been identified, was hospitalized for injuries to her head, neck and arm that were not life threatening.



The crash remains under investigation.