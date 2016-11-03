Almost three and a half million dehumidifiers recalled for fire hazard

NBC RIGHT NOW - Nearly three and a half million dehumidifiers are being recalled in the U.S. because they can overheat, smoke and catch fire.

The recall involves dehumidifiers made by GD Midea and sold under more than 50 different brand names, including GE, Honeywell, Sunbeam, and many others.

Midea has received 38 reports of smoke and fire incidents and about $4.8 million in property damage. No injuries have been reported.

To find out if your dehumidifier is included in this recall, click here, and enter the model number.

Consumers should stop using the product, unplug it and contact GD Midea for a replacement unit or a partial refund.